Marriott International (MAR) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 17th. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $146.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.86. 1,343,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,997. Marriott International has a one year low of $96.90 and a one year high of $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $1,253,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at $90,169,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $303,226.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $38,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $4,195,262. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marriott International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,347 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Marriott International by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

