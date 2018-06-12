Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,740 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Match Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. TheStreet raised shares of Match Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of Match Group traded up $1.30, hitting $43.38, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,257,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $182,089.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

