Match Group (MTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Match Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.15. Match Group has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $48.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 12,204.8% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Match Group by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.