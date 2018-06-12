Materialise NV (MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. Materialise posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

MTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 86,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Materialise by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 825,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 183,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 738,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 250,608 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise opened at $12.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Materialise has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

