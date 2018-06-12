Matthews International Corp (MATW) Receives $73.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. B. Riley set a $92.00 target price on Matthews International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of MATW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 88,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,703. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Matthews International news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 10,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $557,091.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

