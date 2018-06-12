Medtronic PLC (MDT) SVP Sells $773,566.20 in Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Medtronic traded up $0.10, hitting $86.69, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,311,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 856.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

