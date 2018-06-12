MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) Director Buys $20,763,828.33 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,383,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,763,828.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MeiraGTx traded down $0.43, reaching $14.57, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 129,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,650. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

About MeiraGTx

There is no company description available for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.