Mercury Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (CRYPTO:GMT)

Mercury Protocol (CURRENCY:GMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Mercury Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $0.00 worth of Mercury Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mercury Protocol has traded down 45.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003648 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00657442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014650 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00098447 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001481 BTC.

About Mercury Protocol

Mercury Protocol’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Mercury Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,309,625 tokens. Mercury Protocol’s official website is www.mercuryprotocol.com. Mercury Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mercuryprotocol. The Reddit community for Mercury Protocol is /r/MercuryProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mercury Protocol

Mercury Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

