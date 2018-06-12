Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Holdings Increased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,950 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.42% of Methode Electronics worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,570,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,746 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,364,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,707,000 after buying an additional 947,502 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 637,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 187,245 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 537,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,580,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

MEI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,140. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.03.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

