Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Insider Michael Heidingsfelder Sells 2,562 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $1,511,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International opened at $592.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.24 and a 1 year high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $660.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.87 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.00.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

