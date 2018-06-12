Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Share Price

Press coverage about MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MGP Ingredients earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2906909474881 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.62. 123,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,047. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Rindom sold 55,858 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $4,928,909.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $97,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,800.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

