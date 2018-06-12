Millennial Media (NYSE:MM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Millennial Media (NYSE:MM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Millennial Media earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.7827306345554 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MM stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday.

Millennial Media Company Profile

Millennial Media, Inc is an independent mobile advertising marketplace delivering products and services to advertisers and developers. The Company offers advertisers a suite of solutions that allow them to reach and connect with the target audiences across screens, from smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to PCs.

