Mitek Systems (MITK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

MITK has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Mitek Systems opened at $8.75 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.42. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.89%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $58,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,840 shares of company stock valued at $930,023 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 220,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

