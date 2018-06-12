Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

“We had the opportunity to host lunch for Rubino yesterday. The company began to see strong uptake of Rhopressa following the product launch on and feedback from the salesforce has been very positive. We are confident in management’s ability to execute.”,” Mizuho’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.04. analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $9,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,981,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,708 shares of company stock worth $13,149,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

