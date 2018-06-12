MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Insider Gary A. Mentesana Purchases 500 Shares

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) insider Gary A. Mentesana purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $13,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,205.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMA Capital Management opened at $26.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. MMA Capital Management LLC has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 27.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $154.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.66.

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a net margin of 115.03% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter.

MMA Capital Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $130,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital Management in the first quarter worth $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MMA Capital Management by 107.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MMA Capital Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MMA Capital Management by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MMA Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

