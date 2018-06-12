Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Receives GBX 329.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 329.09 ($4.38).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Matthew Price sold 59,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.98), for a total value of £178,233.90 ($237,297.16).

MONY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 324 ($4.31). 1,754,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369 ($4.91).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.