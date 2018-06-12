Monster Byte (MBI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,880.00

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Monster Byte token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monster Byte has a market cap of $770,967.00 and $1,880.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monster Byte has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monster Byte alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00641771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00233834 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00095769 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About Monster Byte

Monster Byte was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. Monster Byte’s official website is monsterbyte.io. Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monster Byte Token Trading

Monster Byte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster Byte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monster Byte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monster Byte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monster Byte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monster Byte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.