MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial traded down $0.35, reaching $37.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.21. MutualFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. analysts predict that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

In related news, insider Charles J. Viater sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $166,197.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,377 shares in the company, valued at $6,657,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $93,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,290.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,823 shares of company stock worth $628,486 in the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 170.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.