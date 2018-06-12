National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NABZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Australia Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and NZ Banking segments.

