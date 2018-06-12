National Storage (NSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Storage from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of National Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $350,421.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage opened at $26.18 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. National Storage has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. National Storage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that National Storage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

