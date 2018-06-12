SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE (SJNK) Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 167.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353,091 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.61% of SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE worth $59,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,891 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,026,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,840,000 after buying an additional 264,858 shares in the last quarter. Western Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE during the fourth quarter worth $42,129,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,423,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after buying an additional 148,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE during the fourth quarter worth $26,576,000.

SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE traded up $0.04, reaching $27.47, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,092,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,479. SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

