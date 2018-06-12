Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 14,272 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 542,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,628,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 88,555 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 950.7% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15,112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,080,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas traded up $0.05, hitting $23.59, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 6,323,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,348. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.25 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

In related news, Director Robert Kelley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,168,203.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.