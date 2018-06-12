Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, May 18th.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 588,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,698. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a current ratio of 11.06. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,115.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 126,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $10,241,684.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,264,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,182 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

