BMO Capital Markets Raises New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $110.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEWR. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of NEWR opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.04 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $110.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.34 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $6,328,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $803,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,262 shares of company stock worth $29,594,206 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 331,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in New Relic by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 126,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

