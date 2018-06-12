Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 244.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 92,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

In other Newmont Mining news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $117,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $935,890. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Mining traded up $0.22, hitting $38.79, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 4,214,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.18. Newmont Mining Corp has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.