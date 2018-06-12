Nexa Resources (NEXA) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.28

Media headlines about Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nexa Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 167,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,987. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $676.19 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Sunday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

