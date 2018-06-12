Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Nike were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nike from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NKE stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,461,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,500. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

