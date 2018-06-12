Northern Trust Corp Purchases 183,582 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $73,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $2,010,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.8% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 764,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 627.7% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 115,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $40.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,135.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.31). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $244.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

