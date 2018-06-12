Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.16% of MB Financial worth $73,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBFI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MB Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBFI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MB Financial to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

In related news, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $219,072.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial opened at $50.63 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. MB Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. MB Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $246.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MB Financial Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

MB Financial Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.