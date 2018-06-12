Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Alaska Air Group worth $75,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12,449.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,560,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,811 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 166.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,335,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,775,000 after acquiring an additional 833,758 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,482,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 636.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 703,203 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,474,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,580.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group opened at $62.87 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.