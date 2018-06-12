Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) PT Raised to GBX 580 at Numis Securities

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) had its price objective upped by Numis Securities from GBX 570 ($7.59) to GBX 580 ($7.72) in a report issued on Friday, May 18th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOPH. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sophos Group from GBX 865 ($11.52) to GBX 750 ($9.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.32) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Sophos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “trading sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.75 ($9.10).

SOPH stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 590 ($7.86). 1,740,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. Sophos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 258.70 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 675.62 ($9.00).

In other news, insider Steve Munford sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.47), for a total value of £2,244,000 ($2,987,618.16). Also, insider Nick Bray sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.60), for a total value of £43,607.27 ($58,057.88).

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

