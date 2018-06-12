nVent Electric (NVT) and Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Head-To-Head Survey

nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) and Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares nVent Electric and Metso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric N/A N/A N/A Metso Oyj 4.27% 11.35% 4.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for nVent Electric and Metso Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 2 3 0 2.60 Metso Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00

nVent Electric presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Given nVent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nVent Electric and Metso Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Metso Oyj $3.06 billion 1.73 $115.29 million $0.24 36.67

Metso Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than nVent Electric.

Dividends

Metso Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. nVent Electric does not pay a dividend. Metso Oyj pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Metso Oyj beats nVent Electric on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc provides electrical connection and protection solutions. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services products and solutions that connect and protect some of the equipment, buildings, and critical processes. The company offers enclosures, electrical connections and fastening, and thermal management solutions across industry-leading. Its products brands include Caddy, Erico, Hoffman, Raychem, Schroff, and Tracer. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through Minerals and Flow Control segments. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, lokotrack mobile plants, NW portable and rapid plants, rock breakers, air classifiers, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts. The company also provides control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, segment, eccentric plug, globe, special, and tank car valves; valve controls and limit switches; electric, pneumatic, and manual actuators; positioners, on-off controllers; intelligent safety solenoids; instrumentation panel; and valve spare parts. In addition, it offers metal recycling solutions, including balers, post shredder technology, turnings and pre shredders, anode crusher, shredders, briquettes, and shears; and waste recycling solutions, such as mobile pre-shredders, pre-shredders, and fine-shredders. Further, the company provides expert, flow control, field, performance, and training services. Metso Corporation is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

