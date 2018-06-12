OAX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $339,504.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. OAX has a market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $339,504.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OAX has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00006379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, Qryptos and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003668 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00657761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00228132 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00099099 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001480 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,009,250 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Liqui, Qryptos and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.