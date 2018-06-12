Ocwen Financial (OCN) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocwen Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2800523293555 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Ocwen Financial opened at $4.54 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $603.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $260.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

