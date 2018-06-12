Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ASGN (ASGN) Share Price

Headlines about ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ASGN earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2678514124281 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ASGN opened at $80.87 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

In related news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $169,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $1,545,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,499,635.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.