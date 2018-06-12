Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been given a $15.00 price objective by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, May 21st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNDM. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care traded up $1.37, reaching $17.70, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,611. The firm has a market cap of $783.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,375,000.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $4,225,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $23,482,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $2,480,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.