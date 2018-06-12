Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,787 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,759,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $745,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429,236 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,111,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $761,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,078 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,531,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,580,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $263,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 21.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,357,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $742,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,445 shares in the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Shares of Oracle traded up $0.26, hitting $48.45, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 14,615,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,377,491. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 137,843 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $6,358,697.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $195,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,557,015 shares of company stock worth $117,480,315 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

