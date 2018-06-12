Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Orthopediatrics traded down $0.04, hitting $25.88, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 56,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,110. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $359.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. sell-side analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 29,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $528,120.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,578. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc �, PediPlates �, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc � Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthopediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.