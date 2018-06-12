Otonomy (OTIC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

News articles about Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Otonomy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.159355058618 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,644. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.19.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 6,316.88%. equities analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

