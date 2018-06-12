Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 20th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Ovid Therapeutics traded up $0.09, reaching $8.54, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 24,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,490. The company has a market capitalization of $198.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

