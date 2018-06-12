Insider Selling: Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI) Insider Sells 8,735 Shares of Stock

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) insider De Sande Patricia Van sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.95, for a total transaction of C$270,348.25.

Parkland Fuel traded down C$0.07, hitting C$31.65, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 370,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,348. Parkland Fuel Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$23.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.10.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Parkland Fuel had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.28 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th were paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.57.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

