PAVmed Inc (PAVM) Major Shareholder Ira Scott Greenspan Sells 18,300 Shares

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) major shareholder Ira Scott Greenspan sold 18,300 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $19,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ira Scott Greenspan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Ira Scott Greenspan sold 532,255 shares of PAVmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $516,287.35.

PAVM opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. PAVmed Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.54.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 908,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. PAVmed makes up approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.19% of PAVmed as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device.

