Paychex (PAYX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 18th.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,871. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,779,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,127.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $200,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

