Insider Selling: Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Sells 84,123 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Peter M. Carlino sold 84,123 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $2,846,722.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Penn National Gaming traded up $0.17, reaching $32.47, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 923,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,473. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 92.84% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

