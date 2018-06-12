PerkinElmer (PKI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 17th. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PerkinElmer outperformed the industry in a year’s time. It exited the first quarter of 2018 on a solid note. Strong performance in the DAS segment was bolstered by strength in the life sciences end markets, informatics profile and OneSource offering. Recently, the company experienced healthy growth across all major geographies in Asia, Americas, Europe and the BRIC nations. Solid prospects in the elemental-analysis product line hold promise. Furthermore, a positive guidance and a solid long-term outlook for 2020 is promising. On the flipside, despite having a diversified portfolio, unfavorable foreign exchange is a primary concern. Softness in the industrial end markets due to unfavorable timing of instrument orders has been a major dampener for PerkinElmer. Further, the company continues to acquire a large number of companies which increases integration risks. Also, high debt levels may hinder the company’s expansion plans.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $73.36 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.49.

PerkinElmer traded up $0.44, reaching $79.39, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 271,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,030. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.97 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.26%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 0 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $89,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $522,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,048,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,397,000 after acquiring an additional 876,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment develops and offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

