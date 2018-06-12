Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Devon Energy Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Devon Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Devon Energy opened at $42.27 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 269,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. TVR Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TVR Capital Management LP now owns 253,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,656,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $362,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

