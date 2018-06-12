Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on SRC Energy Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for SRC Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million.

SRCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KLR Group raised shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SRC Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SRC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.26.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. SRC Energy has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 54,538 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,808,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

