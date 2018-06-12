PIVX (PIVX) Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00041761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Abucoins and CoinExchange. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $154.64 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004462 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001291 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,438,518 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Abucoins, Livecoin, Coinbe, Upbit, Bisq, Binance, Coinroom, fex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

