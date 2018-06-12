Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the quarter. Plexus accounts for 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Plexus worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,921,000 after acquiring an additional 107,433 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,991,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 581,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plexus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $293,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $112,518.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Plexus traded down $0.31, hitting $61.00, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 139,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,886. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.05 million. Plexus had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Plexus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.