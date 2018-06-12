Pluralsight Cl A (PS) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A (NASDAQ:PS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pluralsight Cl A in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Pluralsight Cl A in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis started coverage on Pluralsight Cl A in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pluralsight Cl A in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pluralsight Cl A in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $27.32 on Monday. Pluralsight Cl A has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $28.48.

In other Pluralsight Cl A news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Pluralsight Cl A

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform woeldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,500 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

